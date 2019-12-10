Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are 'Hosting' the Holidays Together: 'We're Super Excited'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are getting in the holiday spirit!

After Bella revealed earlier this month that she had met Chigvintsev’s parents, the couple is taking yet another big step in their relationship — spending the holidays together.

“We’re hosting Christmas at my new house in Arizona. We’re super excited. Artem is going to do the majority of cooking,” Bella told PEOPLE at PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event in Los Angeles on Monday. “We’ve spent a week there so far, so we’re really excited to have our first holiday there.”

Bella — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement last year — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and reconnected with him after her split from Cena. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Says the Idea of Marriage and Babies Is ‘Really Scary’ Right Now

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

The former WWE wrestler opened up about meeting Chigvintsev’s parents on the Dec. 4 episode of her Bellas podcast, admitting that she was “really nervous” for the milestone moment.

“I met Artem’s parents,” Bella, 36. “First of all, it was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother — so, he was so nervous and excited and emotional. It started to make me feel all these things.”

“But, I’m not gonna lie, I was really nervous,” she added.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Dishes on Her Sex Life with Artem Chigvintsev — ‘Once You Have a Dancer, You Don’t Go Back’

She also said she had to navigate a language barrier with Chigvintsev’s parents.

“It was really cute because they all got really emotional when they saw each other and they cried,” she said.

“They don’t know English. I don’t know Russian, but somehow we made it work,” Bella continued. “I loved it, they’re the sweetest people in the world… It’s crazy when you’re put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you’re forced to communicate without speaking.”

But she said she was relieved to receive the stamp of approval.

“Overall, Artem’s parents did say they liked me a lot, which is amazing,” she said.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday, Chigvintsev, 37, confirmed that “it went really well.”

“My parents love Nicole,” he said. “It’s been a great reunion. … They’ve been able to finally meet her in person, her to be able to see them, it was kind of a dream come true.”