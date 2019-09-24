Going Strong! Nikki Bella and Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Step Out Hand-in-Hand in Los Angeles

Image zoom Nikki Bella (R) and Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID

Despite the season switch, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are still heating up!

The couple was snapped strolling hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Monday, where they stepped out at a car wash and for a bite to eat at Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

For the casual outing, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, wore a button-down shirt over a pair of ripped jeans rolled up at the ankles, and sneakers.

The retired professional wrestler, 35, opted for a black knee-length dress with spaghetti straps and dark sunglasses, wearing her hair tied up into a top knot and black flip-flops.

Bella — who was previously set to marry to John Cena before they called off the engagement last year — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

“We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” Bella revealed on The Bellas Podcast, with her beau adding that the two are “in a relationship.”

Chigvintsev is set to appear alongside his girlfriend on the upcoming fifth season of her reality series Total Bellas. The couple started filming last month, and Bella marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post.

“Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I,” she wrote to announce the news, captioning a sweet outdoor photo of the couple. “As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same. And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I’m thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers.”

While Bella isn’t expecting yet, she definitely has babies on the brain.

“I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once,” she said on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast about her hopes for her future family. “I want an epidural right when I [go] into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want.”

Chigvintsev, who was a guest on the episode, admitted he has “never thought about the exact number” of children he wants, “but the only thing I can compare it to is my parents and what they have.” (He has one brother.)

“With me?” Bella asked after Chigvintsev said he’d “probably say two [kids] because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother” — to which he then responded, “That’s so cute. Um, yeah!”