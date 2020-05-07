Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev find themselves in a heated argument while out together

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Get Into First Fight After Vowing to 'Dedicate Time' to Relationship

Nikki Bella is not excited to watch her first fight with Artem Chigvintsev play out on television.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki and Chigvintsev's relationship hits a rough spot. The clip starts with the couple vowing to spend more time together — but things quickly take a turn.

"I just think we should dedicate some time to each other," the pro dancer says.

"Then let's go on a date night," Nikki responds. "Just us."

But their date doesn't go according to plan: Nikki and Chigvintsev find themselves in a heated argument while out together.

"If you want to have this conversation, you can have a conversation somewhere else," Chigvintsev tells his girlfriend. "I don't want to talk about it."

"Of course you don't," a smug Nikki replies. "Because you know I'm right."

And her response only upsets Chigvintsev more. "No, not because you're right. Because to convince you at this point right now that it's something else, it's absolutely impossible."

"Nicole, stop," he adds.

While fans will have to wait to learn what sparked the argument, a previous clip showed Nikki's twin Brie Bella telling her that Chigvintsev "thought you flirted with another guy."

Ahead of the episode, Nikki, 36, shared the clip on Instagram and admitted that she's nervous to "relive" the fight.

"Goodness tomorrow night is going to be here before I know it and I’m going to have to relive this!" she wrote. "And @theartemc will be seeing it for the first time tomorrow night! First fights are tough! Especially when you’re drunk and especially when you have to watch it on TV!"

The couple managed to kiss and make up. Nikki and Chigvintsev — who are expecting their first child together — got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!