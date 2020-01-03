Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged — and Have Been for Two Months!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged!

On Friday, the Total Bellas star announced that she said “yes” to Chigvintsev during a romantic trip to France in November.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The former Dancing with the Stars pro shared the same photos, writing, “You are the best thing that ever happen to me. So excited for what to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Bella — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement last year — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months.

In October, the Birdebee founder opened up about her breakup with Cena and said that it left her apprehensive about marriage and kids.

“I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you,” she told reporters at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards. “It scared me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.”

She added that she’s constantly working on healing those “scars.”

“It’s great to have a man that will do the work with me,” Bella said. “Artem is always there to support me and make me feel like I’m literally the only girl in the world.”