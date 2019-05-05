Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Take Their Romance to the Happiest Place on Earth

Nothing like Disneyland to spark more romance!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev accompanied her twin sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan on a trip to Disneyland this weekend to celebrate Brie’s daughter Birdie’s second birthday.

Chigvintsev, 36, shared a sweet photo of the group posing outside the park with a caption that featured a quote from Walt Disney.

“You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream come a reality,’ Walt Disney,” the quote read.

Bella, meanwhile, shared a sweet selfie of her cuddling up to her former Dancing with the Stars partner while wearing a pair of sequined Minnie Mouse ears and a black and white polka dot dress.

The former wrestling star, 35, appears to have snapped the photo on the Dumbo ride, as her caption referred to lyrics featured in the song “Baby Mine,” from the film.

“’Baby mine, don’t you cry. Baby mine, dry your eyes. Rest your head close to my heart. Never to part. Baby of mine.’ Dumbo,” she wrote.

The Total Bellas star also shared several photos with her niece Birdie in celebration of the toddler’s special day.

“Twinning for and with the Bird. It was a Minnie day for us,” she wrote, showing off her, Brie and Birdie’s matching polka dot skirts.

Bella’s outing with Chigvintsev comes one month after she accompanied him to Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding in California, and four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were casually dating.

Despite their close relationship, Bella has repeatedly insisted that while they are “dating,” she and the professional dancer are not boyfriend and girlfriend.

She confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo that featured her giving him a kiss on the cheek, but said later on The Bellas Podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say,’ I love you.’”

Bella told PEOPLE in early April that she and Chigvintsev were “having fun,” but that she was still “not fully taken.”

She made the distinction again later that month on her podcast, saying she took issue with reports that referred to him as her “boyfriend” after they attended Val and Jenna’s wedding together.

“I posted a lot [at the wedding] with Artem. We did really cute snaps,” she said. “I was his date, right, we’re dating. But then everywhere it says, ‘Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem’ — and I’m like, wait, boyfriend? Why are there labels? Why are they doing that?”

Bella added, “I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun, who want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we’re official.”

When sister Brie pointed out that the photos Nikki shares with Artem do make it seem as though they’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend, Nikki responded, “I’ll admit, I like doing it, I have fun,” Nikki said. “One, he’s crazy photogenic, he’s very handsome, but beyond that, we have a really fun time posting. It’s fun for us.”

The star added, “He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover. Oh yeah, was that TMI?” she said. “He does work around the house, so it’s really nice.”

“So he’s your boyfriend,” Brie responded. “If he has all these great qualities, then why not?”

“No,” Nikki insisted. “Because I’m not ready for it.”

After Brie protested, pointing out that they’re together “all the time,” Nikki responded, “That doesn’t mean anything.”

Bella’s romance with Chigvintsev is her first since calling off her engagement to John Cena last summer.

Cena, 42, appears to have moved on as well, as he was recently seen holding hands with a mystery woman later identified as Shay Shariatzadeh.