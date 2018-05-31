Watch Nikki Bella and John Cena's First Reunion After Their Split: 'It's Like My Heart Sinks'

Nikki Bella and John Cena have an emotional reunion on Sunday’s all-new episode of E!’s Total Bellas.

In a clip from the episode, the two wrestlers and former couple come face-to-face for the first time since their breakup — meeting backstage at the January taping of WWE’s Raw 25th anniversary event in Brooklyn, New York.

As fans know, the heartfelt visit is one of the first steps taken before the couple get back together, though their reunion doesn’t last long. In April, Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, called off their engagement three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle.

“John, I mean he’s like a frickin’ magnet to me,” Bella confesses to viewers in the clip. “It’s like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach. Like I feel like I don’t even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid.”

Nikki Bella and John Cena E!

As they see each other, Bella and Cena embrace.

“You didn’t even call or text me yesterday,” Bella tells a solemn Cena, who immediately explains why he’s been distant.

“I’m supposed to stay away from you,” he admits. “It’s taking every fiber of my being not to text or call you. I’m just trying to do the right thing.”

Cena then tells Bella “I miss you so much” — to which she replies, “I miss you too.”

REALTED VIDEO: John Cena and Nikki Bella Step Out Together for First Time in 4 Weeks After Calling Off Wedding

Since calling off their wedding in April, Bella and Cena have been on the road to reconciliation.

In the weeks since the breakup, both the Total Bellas star and pro-wrestler has been open about her desire to get back together. Bella previously told PEOPLE that she’s been in “communication” with the pro wrestler and that they are taking steps to get back together.

On May 19, the two were spotted out together for the first since their split.

“They’re basically back together,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

John Cena and Nikki Bella Mike Pont/WireImage

Sources had previously said that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but he was hesitant.

“This was never really about ending their relationship— it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” an insider said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken,” the source added.

And when it comes starting a family, the source said Cena has changed his stance on having children.

“He has poured his heart out to her, and she was more than ready to take him back once she heard what she needed to hear,” the insider explained. “He’s been saying and doing all the right things.”