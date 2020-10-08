Nikki Bella Addresses Backlash Over Support for Dwayne Johnson Book After Actor Endorses Joe Biden

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nikki Bella is responding to backlash she received for supporting a new photograph book about Dwayne Johnson after the actor endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election.

"I was really excited because in the mail I got a book, it was Hiram Garcia," Nikki recalled before explaining the feeling of publishing her own book with her sister. "We know as authors how much work you put into making your first book ... The minute you get your first book published and it hits shelves how proud you are. So when I got his in the mail, I just remember that feeling when we dropped Incomparable, and I was like 'I wanna post it out, I want to help people go buy it. Like a love post.' "

Nikki then said she promoted the book, which is filled with two decades worth of photos of Johnson, 48, with a post on Instagram and she began tending to her 2-month-old son Matteo. After she put her son down for a nap, she saw the comments section of her post pouring in with backlash.

"I looked at social media, and all of a sudden I was like, 'What the f---? How did this turn into a political debate?' " Nikki said. "It was crazy."

"The book is about The Rock, he just endorsed Joe Biden," the mother of one explained. "First of all, that never crossed my mind, not once. I'll admit, my first instinct was to delete it. I don't ever talk politics, that's been my rule about my social media. I don't do politics. There's no winning talking about politics, unfortunately. I don't like the negativity it brings. I've always been that way."

The retired WWE star went on to say that "it sucks that you can support someone, support a friend, and their amazing accomplishment and how it turns into negativity and you get this backlash and it turns into something so political."

"This is the thing that bugs me even more about the situation," Brie, 36, said. "You had to, in one moment, feel like, 'Should I have not posted that?' When you should have never felt that."

"I was really disturbed by the backlash on your post," Brie told her sister. "I was like, 'Come on people.' "

Johnson announced his support for Biden, 77, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, in a video shared on his YouTube channel last month.

"I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I've never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career," Johnson said before officially endorsing Biden and Harris, 55.