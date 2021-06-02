Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Celebrate Pride Month in Sweet Post: 'We Feel the Love'

Niecy Nash is ringing in the start of Pride Month with wife Jessica Betts.

In the picture, the couple shared a laugh as Nash showed off a rainbow painted on the sole of her sneakers.

The Claws star also captioned the sweet post with plethora of emojis — including a red heart and a diamond ring — alongside the hashtag "I Love It Here."

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts | Credit: Niecy Nash/Instagram

Nash opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage to Betts in September, describing their surprise nuptials as a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker last March. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry the singer. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," the Reno 911! alum explained. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

Nash and Betts had been friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn.

"I was like, 'What am I feeling?' 'What is happening?' And then I knew very quickly that I did not want to be without her," Nash recalled during an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in April. "So, I leaned in hard, obviously."