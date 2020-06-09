Niecy Nash Reveals Police 'Pulled a Taser' on Her Son Dominic During a Traffic Stop

"[The police] proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car?'" the actress said

Niecy Nash is speaking out about her concerns as a black mother in the wake of George Floyd's death.

As protests over racial injustice continue across the nation, the Claws star, 50, opened up about her family's experience with police brutality, revealing that her 28-year-old son Dominic recently had a taser pulled on him by officers after he was pulled over for a small traffic infraction.

"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday," she shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Monday. "And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.' "

She continued, "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was, 'How did this young black boy get a car that I don't even have?' And we fitting to make you suffer for it."

Niecy Nash

Nash — who is also mom to daughters Dia, 20, and Donielle, 25 — told the publication that she's been "a f—— wreck" between dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and handling questions from white and non-black people about what to do to support the black community.

"I'm trying to figure out what to tell my own son," she said. "I used to say, if you just comply, get home, and if there was a wrong that happened, we'll right it later."

"But now we watched a murder on national TV when George Floyd was murdered. I don't know because he complied. He was in handcuffs. He was on the ground with his hands behind his back. So I don't even know. People are calling me, asking me to tell them something. And I'm trying to figure out what to tell mine."

The actress added that it shouldn't fall upon the black community to teach people how to take action in the face of racism.

"It isn't the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do and how to right the wrong. So my suggestion is you need to ask non-black people what they can do," she said. "Don't call one more black person and ask them nothing about nothing. You call the white people and ask them what they could do because black people, by definition, can't be racist because we're not the ones in power."

Nash previously touched on systemic racism and Floyd's killing when she announced that the Reno 911! cast was donating $10,000 to his family.

"As you know, our cast of Reno 911, we play bumbling cops on TV but in real life, this is no laughing matter to any of us. I'm the mother of a black son and I'm devastated," she said on Good Morning America in late May.

"Our entire cast is brokenhearted about the passing of George Floyd and prayerfully this donation will be a small step towards healing for his family."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: