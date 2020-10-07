Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts said "I do" in an intimate California ceremony on Aug. 29

Niecy Nash Recites Her Wedding Vows in Wife Jessica Betts' New Music Video: 'I Promise to Always Love You'

Niecy Nash is celebrating her marriage to singer Jessica Betts.

The actress, 50, appears alongside her wife Betts' new "Catch Me" music video, which shows Nash wearing a wedding dress as she frolics on the beach with the musician.

Released on Wednesday, the visuals also feature a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows during their recent nuptials.

"I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened," Nash says in the beginning of the music video. "I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."

"I've watched you pour into so many people, but now you've got somebody to pour into you. I'm going to pour into you," Betts vows in the clip. "You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony that she labeled a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, told PEOPLE. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

Image zoom Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash youtube

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," the Claws star shared. "And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

RELATED VIDEO: Niecy Nash Comes Out as She Announces Marriage to Singer Jessica Betts: 'Love Wins'

The pair tied the knot in front of 24 of their closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California. On Aug. 31, Nash and Betts announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they had said "I do."

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector," Nash captioned a photo of herself and Betts walking hand-in-hand down the aisle. (Carol Denise is Nash's given name.)