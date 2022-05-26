Niecy Nash is speaking out after Tuesday's tragedy in which a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school

Niecy Nash, Whose Brother Was Killed in Shooting, Says 'School Is a Place You Should Feel Safe'

Niecy Nash attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association

Niecy Nash attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association

Niecy Nash is speaking out about the Uvalde tragedy.

The actress, 52, shared her thoughts on Tuesday's mass shooting, which killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in an emotional Instagram message on Wednesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so sad," the Claws actress wrote over a photo of herself. "My brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don't wish it on anyone."

Nash captioned the post, "My God 💔💔💔 #ThisIsAmerica"

Along with a photo of herself, Nash shared a carousel that included a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's viral postgame press conference discussing the tragedy, as well as photos of some of the victims.

Over the years, Nash has opened up about how gun violence has affected her own family.

At the age of 15, Nash watched as her mother's boyfriend shot her mom, Margaret Ensley, in the back.

"When I was 15, I saw my mother get shot. Her boyfriend was very abusive, and he shot my mother with a sawed-off, double-barreled shotgun in front of her children, Easter Sunday morning, shot her down like a dog in the street," Nash said in 2010. "Thankfully my mother survived that incident."

Niecy Nash, Whose Brother Died in High School Shooting, Speaks on Uvalde Tragedy: ‘School is a Place You Should Feel Safe’ Niecy Nash | Credit: Niecy Nash Instagram

Just years later in 1993, Nash's younger brother, Michael Ensley, was shot to death at his high school over a love triangle. He was 17.

Days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, Nash tweeted about her brother's death writing, "#NeverAgain."

"It's 2018 and the death toll is rising while our spirits are still breaking," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially announced that 14 students and their teacher were gunned down in their classroom but later that day, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the death toll had risen to 19 students and two adults.

The gunman barricaded himself inside the elementary school classroom, according to officials. All of the victims — those dead and injured — were found in that room. The children killed were in the second, third and fourth grades, police confirmed.

Before entering the school, the killer crashed his car in a nearby ditch. He was engaged by law enforcement outside the school but was able to enter the building.

Authorities have said that, prior to traveling to the school, the shooter shot his grandmother in the face. The woman managed to make it to the home of a neighbor, who called 911. She is said to be in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital.

It is believed police killed the suspect. A motive for the murders, if known, has not been released. Police also said at a Tuesday press conference that they believe the shooter acted alone.