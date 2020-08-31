"I got a whole wife," Jessica Betts captioned an Instagram photo from their wedding

Niecy Nash Comes Out as She Announces Marriage to Singer Jessica Betts: 'Love Wins'

Surprise! Niecy Nash is married!

The actress has tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts, she announced on Instagram Monday.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector," Nash, 50, captioned a photo of herself and Betts walking hand-in-hand down the aisle.

Betts also celebrated the union, writing, "I got a whole Wife 👽💍 @niecynash1 #Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins."

The pair wed in an outdoor ceremony, saying "I do" underneath a tree that was adorned with flowers.

Nash additionally shared Betts' "Catch Me" song on her Instagram Story, which she followed with a photo of the pair standing side-by-side.

"#PlotTwist," Nash wrote atop the photo with a rainbow emoji.

The wedding — and Nash's decision to publicly come out — comes nearly a year after her divorce filing from husband Jay Tucker in December 2019. In the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, Nash listed the couple’s date of separation as June 1, 2019, three days after their eight-year wedding anniversary.

In March, Nash opened up to PEOPLE about being newly single and celebrating her 50th birthday with an empowering semi-nude photo shoot.

“I was coming up on my 50th trip around the sun, and I was like, ‘We need to document this. I want to take some pictures and really cement this occasion,' ” said Nash of opting to strip down in front of the camera.

She said the shoot served as an expression of how she is feeling these days. “I have never been better in my life,” she said. “There is something about knowing exactly who you are and curating a life that brings you joy every day.”

“I felt I was becoming for a while,” she said, “and now the things that I was becoming, have manifest. I’m out of the cocoon. I’ve got my wings.”

But the star’s newfound peace is about much more than her split from Tucker. As a child she witnessed her mother get shot and lost her only brother to gun violence. She also dealt with a painful split from her first husband Pastor Don Nash, the father of her three children: Dia, 20, Donielle, 25, and son Dominic, 28.

She credits therapy (“I think it’s a gift we don’t give ourselves enough”) with getting her to where she is today. “I’m not reborn because I got divorced. I’m reborn because I met myself at a different space and I unpacked all of my childhood trauma, all of the things that had gone unaddressed or unnoticed and decided to live my life in a different way.”

Nash also told PEOPLE she has changed a lot since marrying Tucker 10 years ago.