Niecy Nash Loves Being Married to Wife Jessica Betts 'So Much': She's the 'Wind Beneath My Wings'

Niecy Nash is lucky in love.

While attending the Disney Upfronts on Tuesday afternoon, Nash, 52, chatted with PEOPLE about her upcoming spinoff series based on The Rookie, as well as married life with wife Jessica Betts.

"I love being married so much, but I also love being married to Jessica," the actress told PEOPLE exclusively on the red carpet. "She is the wind beneath my wings in more than one way."

"We're coming up on our two-year anniversary. I don't know how we're gonna celebrate, but I know it's gonna be good," Nash added.

During the event, Nash wore a coral-colored two-piece ensemble, which she paired with an accessory that included a shout-out to her beloved — a small clutch purse that read "Wifey for Lifey" on it.

Niecy Nash attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Nash and Betts, a 39-year-old singer-songwriter, first connected on social media in 2015 while Nash was still married to ex-husband Jay Tucker. After her split from Tucker, Nash's friendship with Betts took a romantic turn.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the couple made a surprise announcement on their respective Instagram accounts revealing that they had tied the knot.

The Claws star previously opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage to Betts in September 2020, describing their surprise nuptials as a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash at the Essence Magazine cover celebration for Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts at 1010 Wine and Events on February 27, 2022 in Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash explained at the time. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person."

"I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way," Nash told PEOPLE. "So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

Nash was at the Disney Upfronts to promote her new ABC series The Rookie: Feds, which is a spin-off of the Nathan Fillon-starring show The Rookie.

Starring as the FBI Academy's oldest rookie Simone Clark was a fun experience, Nash told PEOPLE, because she got to portray a character who plays by her own rules.

"There's two ways of doing things — there's the FBI way and then there's the Simone Clark way," she said. "She gets in a lot of trouble cause she doesn't do things by the book, but she gets out of the trouble because she always figures it out."

Nash added that her character Simone will differ from previous cop roles she has played on series such as Scream Queens and Reno: 911. In fact, she was told by others working on the show not to channel those characters in this new role.