Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts tied the knot on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Celebrate Their First Christmas Together as a Married Couple

Love is the gift that keeps on giving for Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts

The couple celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple. And Nash, 50, was surprised with a special gift that commemorated their wedding.

"TEARS OF JOY! @jessicabettsmusic you made me cry! I’m literally a LIVING DOLL! I love you so much 😍💋🥰@von_of_vonray Beautiful! ❤️ #MyBabyMadeMeIntoADoll #bettsofbothworlds," the actress wrote on Instagram, along with a video that showed dolls of the pair dressed in their wedding outfits.

Meanwhile, Nash gifted Betts with a new car. "A gift from My Gift 🎁 💍 I love you Mrs Betts @niecynash1 #ChristmasCameEarly #BettsWifeEver ❤️👽 #range," Betts wrote on Instagram.

"Our first married Merry Christmas! I love to love you baby," Nash wrote in the comments section.

Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony that she labeled a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, told PEOPLE. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she explained of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," the actress added. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

The couple tied the knot in front of 24 of their closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California. On Aug. 31, Nash and Betts announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins," Nash captioned a photo of herself and Betts walking hand-in-hand down the aisle. (Carol Denise is Nash's given name.)