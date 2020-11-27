Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Adorably Celebrate First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

The newlyweds spent the holiday together in New Orleans as Niecy Nash films Claws

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts just celebrated their first Thanksgiving since saying "I do."

Nash, 50, documented the occasion on Instagram, sharing sweet videos of Betts, a singer-songwriter, gifting her with flowers.

"Where you going on Thanksgiving? What are you about to go do?" Nash teased in one clip.

"I'm about to go get my wife some flowers," Betts replied.

"Oh really? She thankful for you," Nash said.

"I'm thankful for her," Betts said.

In another post, Nash filmed Betts returning to their apartment, arms laden with several bouquets. "What, did you buy out the whole place? Thank you," Nash gushed.

Later on Thursday night, Nash posted a selfie of the two cuddling in bed together.

"T H A N K F U L ❤️ 💍" she wrote, adding the hashtags #BettsOfBothWorlds, #FreshFace and #SmilesDontLie.

The newlyweds are currently in New Orleans as Nash films for TNT's Claws, a rep for Nash tells PEOPLE.

Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony that she labeled a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, told PEOPLE. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she explained of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," the actress added. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

The couple tied the knot in front of 24 of their closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California. On Aug. 31, Nash and Betts announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins," Nash captioned a photo of herself and Betts walking hand-in-hand down the aisle. (Carol Denise is Nash's given name.)