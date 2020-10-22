Niecy Nash in Talks to Host Daytime Talk Show from Studio Behind The Drew Barrymore Show: Report

Niecy Nash could soon be a staple of daytime TV!

The Claws actress, 50, is in talks to host her very own daytime talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported that the untitled syndicate series would be produced by CBS Television Distribution, which recently launched The Drew Barrymore Show.

Nash previously hosted Style Network's Clean House between 2004 and 2011. She has also served as guest co-host on popular series like The View, The Talk and the Today show

Reps for Nash and spokespersons for CBS Television Distribution did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

On Aug. 29, Nash secretly tied the knot with wife Jessica Betts, 41. She opened up to PEOPLE last month about her romance, explaining that her marriage has "absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul."

"She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," Nash, who divorced her second husband, Jay Tucker, in March, said of Betts.

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts, which came as a shock to fans. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," said Nash. "And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

When Nash and Betts, a singer-songwriter, first connected on social media in 2015, Nash said she was “happily married" to her now-ex-husband Tucker. “[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date,” recalled Nash.

After Nash and Tucker announced their split in October 2019, a mutual decision made by the couple, the actress explained that something shifted.

“I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” Nash said. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”