Niecy Nash Details Falling for Her 'Hersband' Jessica Betts: 'I Love Her'

Niecy Nash is lucky in love!

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she spoke openly about her relationship with her wife, Jessica Betts, who she told host Ellen DeGeneres she calls her "hersband."

Nash joked she "broke the internet" when her marriage to a woman was revealed, with the Claws star detailing that she doesn't look at the revelation as a coming out.

"A lot of people say that, like, 'Oh, you came out!' and I say, 'Well, from out of where?' You know what I mean?" Nash said of her sexuality. "I wasn't anywhere to come out of. I wasn't living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her."

Back in September, Nash opened up to PEOPLE about her nuptials and her love story with Betts.

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker last March, said of Betts. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," she said at the time, echoing sentiments later shared with DeGeneres, 63. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

During her candid conversation with DeGeneres, Nash also revealed more details about the couple, noting that they were friends before becoming romantically involved.

"We were probably friends for about four and a half years," Nash said. "I was already divorced and we were still friends, and we went to go eat crabs."

"Ah, that's it. That's the gay thing," DeGeneres joked, before Nash playfully teased, "It's a gateway people. If you don't want this life, don't go eat crabs."