Niecy Nash Files for Divorce from Husband Jay Tucker More Than 1 Month After Announcing Split

Niecy Nash has officially requested to end her marriage.

Over a month after announcing her split from husband Jay Tucker, Nash, 49, filed divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

In the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, Nash lists the couple’s date of separation as June 1, 2019, three days after their eight-year wedding anniversary. She is asking that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to either of them.

TMZ was first to report the divorce filing.

Nash and Tucker announced their split in a joint statement shared on Nash’s Instagram account on Oct. 30.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” they said. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.”

“Our union was such a gorgeous ride,” they continued. “And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense.”

They concluded by thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years,” they said. “We are grateful. Niecy Nash + Jay Tucker.”

The Claws actress and Tucker, an electrical engineer, got engaged in 2010. Months later, the couple tied the knot in Malibu in May 2011.

“I have to say, this second time around, it feels custom,” Nash said of her engagement to Tucker at the time. “Even after I got my divorce, the ink wasn’t even dry on the paper, and I said, ‘Ooh, the next time I become a wife, I got this thing down pat!’ I always believed that there was someone built for me.”

The actress was previously married to Don Nash, with whom she shares three kids.