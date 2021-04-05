Niecy Nash on Falling in Love with Wife Jessica Betts: 'I Did Not Want to Be Without Her'

Niecy Nash's feelings for her wife Jessica Betts initially took her by surprise.

"I was like, 'What am I feeling?' 'What is happening?' And then I knew very quickly that I did not want to be without her," Niecy, 51, said during an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "So, I leaned in hard, obviously."

The Claws star was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2020. She shares her three adult children, Dominic, 28, Donielle, 25, and Dia, 21, with Don.

Niecy married the "Catch Me" singer, 41, in an intimate California ceremony in August 2020. Before discovering her attraction to Betts, the pair had been friends for years.

"We went to go eat crabs and had wine [one night], and I just saw her differently," the Scream Queens alum said of what changed between the now-couple. "And I was like, 'Wow, who are you right now?' "

During Niecy's Red Table Talk appearance last month, the actress opened up about how she came out to her kids. At the time, she revealed that she'd "never been with a woman before" Betts.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Image zoom Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts | Credit: Niecy Nash/Instagram

"My daughters were like, 'Wait what?' " she said on the March 31 episode.

This Thursday, the couple will take part in the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards. Niecy will serve as the event's host, while Betts has been tapped to perform.

During the actress' PEOPLE (the TV show!) appearance, she opened up about why it was so important for her to host this year's ceremony.

"I'm the newest member of the community," she said ahead of the event, which airs on YouTube Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and can later be streamed via Hulu at 10 p.m. ET. "It was only right!"