Niecy Nash Explains How She Coped with Filming 'Most Challenging Job to Date' 'Dahmer'

Niecy Nash found light in her loved ones — and other acting projects — while she took on the role of Glenda Cleveland in Netflix's Dahmer

By
Published on October 18, 2022 10:11 AM
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in episode 107 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer
Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Niecy Nash looked for the light around her while filming Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Some fans have assumed that actors in the series — including Evan Peters, who plays Jeffrey Dahmer — may have faced mental health struggles while filming such a dark storyline. Nash, 52, actually confirmed the role wasn't an easy one, but she also shared what pulled her through each difficult day.

"Dahmer was my most challenging job to date …. " Nash wrote on Instagram. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."

RELATED 'Dahmer' Tops Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' to Become Netflix's Second-Most Popular English-Language Show

In addition, Nash listed some of the things that helped her keep her real life stable as she dove deep into the role of Dahmer's neighbor, Glenda Cleveland. "People ask, how did I make it thru filming Dahmer?" she wrote over the post.

"My love JB [Jessica Betts] was my rock," she continued. "I was also filming Reno [911!] at the same time, my daughter Dia is funny and was a bright light who brought me joy on set & my girl Cardi B!"

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson, Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in episode 107 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Courtesy Of Netflix

Nash also shared some fun behind-the-scenes videos from set, including her own song and dance, as well as dressing room musical outbursts from cast members Teshi Thomas and Nash's daughter Dia.

"I can't even focus on what I've gotta do next cause they won't shut up," Nash joked in the video.

Since its release on Sept. 21, the Ryan Murphy-directed crime drama has climbed Netflix's ranks, becoming the second-most watched English-language series on the streaming platform. Dahmer falls only behind fellow Netflix original Stranger Things, and has even surpassed the mega-popular Bridgerton.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in episode 107 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Courtesy Of Netflix

The series, which has been subject to controversy, stars Peters as Dahmer and recounts his horrific murders of men across Milwaukee between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer, a serial killer known for his cannibalistic ways, was murdered in prison in 1994.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'Dahmer' Tops Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' to Become Netflix's Second-Most Popular English-Language Show
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Evan Peters Becomes Infamous Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Mother of Dahmer Victim Speaks Out About Netflix Drama 'Monster' : 'It Didn't Happen Like That'
Errol Lindsey
'I See Jeffrey Dahmer in My Sleep': Daughter of Victim Says She Has Nightmares Since Series
MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 6: Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. Dahmer has been charged with eight additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the number of homicides he is charged with to 12. The judge increased Dahmer's bail to five million dollars. He was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms or a total of 957 years in prison. Dahmer was killed by a fellow prisoner, Christopher Scarver, 28 November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution, Portage, Wisconsin. (FILM) (Photo credit should read EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images); Kesha's Mom on Jeffrey Dahmer Lyric in Song Cannibal. https://www.tiktok.com/@pebesebert/video/7149919821059099947?_r=1&_t=8WBErnwLYZH&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7149919821059099947.
Kesha's Mom Addresses Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer 'Cannibal' Lyric in Wake of Netflix Series
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 105 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
Jeffrey Dahmer, Evan Peters
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' : How the Serial Killer Was Caught
The Little Monsters, Monster House
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Ryan Gosling of Dead Man's Bones performs at FYF fest 2010 at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Have You Heard Ryan Gosling's Halloween Album?
Jessica Knoll attends the Luckiest Girl Alive NYC Premiere at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
How 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Writer Jessica Knoll Found 'Clarity' Years After Being Assaulted at 15
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Hannah Dodd attends the World Premiere of "Anatomy Of A Scandal" at The Curzon Mayfair on April 14, 2022 in London, England.
Hannah Dodd Says She's 'Excited' to Play Francesca in 'Bridgerton' : 'I Just Want to Do a Good Job'
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
Michelle Monaghan as Gina and Leni McCleary in episode 103 of Echoes.
Michelle Monaghan Says Playing Identical Twins in Netflix's 'Echoes' Was 'Incredibly Challenging'
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline