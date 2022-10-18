Niecy Nash looked for the light around her while filming Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Some fans have assumed that actors in the series — including Evan Peters, who plays Jeffrey Dahmer — may have faced mental health struggles while filming such a dark storyline. Nash, 52, actually confirmed the role wasn't an easy one, but she also shared what pulled her through each difficult day.

"Dahmer was my most challenging job to date …. " Nash wrote on Instagram. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."

RELATED 'Dahmer' Tops Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' to Become Netflix's Second-Most Popular English-Language Show

In addition, Nash listed some of the things that helped her keep her real life stable as she dove deep into the role of Dahmer's neighbor, Glenda Cleveland. "People ask, how did I make it thru filming Dahmer?" she wrote over the post.

"My love JB [Jessica Betts] was my rock," she continued. "I was also filming Reno [911!] at the same time, my daughter Dia is funny and was a bright light who brought me joy on set & my girl Cardi B!"

Courtesy Of Netflix

Nash also shared some fun behind-the-scenes videos from set, including her own song and dance, as well as dressing room musical outbursts from cast members Teshi Thomas and Nash's daughter Dia.

"I can't even focus on what I've gotta do next cause they won't shut up," Nash joked in the video.

Since its release on Sept. 21, the Ryan Murphy-directed crime drama has climbed Netflix's ranks, becoming the second-most watched English-language series on the streaming platform. Dahmer falls only behind fellow Netflix original Stranger Things, and has even surpassed the mega-popular Bridgerton.

Courtesy Of Netflix

The series, which has been subject to controversy, stars Peters as Dahmer and recounts his horrific murders of men across Milwaukee between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer, a serial killer known for his cannibalistic ways, was murdered in prison in 1994.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.