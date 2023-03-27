Entertainment TV Niecy Nash Speaks Out amid Nashville Shooting 30 Years After Brother's Death at School: 'We're Losing Our Way' "We are losing our way," pleaded Niecy Nash in a TikTok video, reacting to Monday's school shooting in Nashville that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 09:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Niecy Nash/TIKTOK Niecy Nash is pleading for change following another school shooting. More than 30 years after her brother Michael Ensley died at 17 in a school shooting, the Golden Globe nominee, 53, sent her prayers to the families of those killed in Monday's shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three children and three adults. "In 1993, my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school," she said through tears in a TikTok video. "It's 2023, and there [are] babies who will never make it home to see their parents. Victims of Nashville School Shooting Identified, Including 3 9-Year-Old Children "And those parents will forever be in a space where they're like, 'What was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought [or] experience? Did they call out for me?'" added Nash. She pleaded for Americans to show more concern for children's safety than current hot-button topics like Tennessee's recent legislation restricting drag shows and critical race theory. "These are the wrong things. It's the wrong thing, and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way," Nash continued. "Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing that our children are dying. And there ain't no coming back from that... Not even a little bit." Niecy Nash, Whose Brother Was Killed in Shooting, Says 'School Is a Place You Should Feel Safe' Nash concluded, "I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families, 'cause it's a pain that I don't wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they'll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That's another thing. And it shouldn't be." After Nash's brother was shot to death at Reseda High School in Reseda, Calif. on Feb. 22, 1993, their mother Margaret Ensley founded Mothers Against Violence in Schools (MAVIS), of which Nash is a spokesperson. RELATED VIDEO: 3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School Shooting Monday's shooting at the private elementary school in Nashville resulted in the deaths of students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61. The shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who once attended the school.