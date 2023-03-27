Niecy Nash Speaks Out amid Nashville Shooting 30 Years After Brother's Death at School: 'We're Losing Our Way'

"We are losing our way," pleaded Niecy Nash in a TikTok video, reacting to Monday's school shooting in Nashville that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 09:28 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@niecynash_/video/7215328919359343918
Photo: Niecy Nash/TIKTOK

Niecy Nash is pleading for change following another school shooting.

More than 30 years after her brother Michael Ensley died at 17 in a school shooting, the Golden Globe nominee, 53, sent her prayers to the families of those killed in Monday's shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three children and three adults.

"In 1993, my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school," she said through tears in a TikTok video. "It's 2023, and there [are] babies who will never make it home to see their parents.

"And those parents will forever be in a space where they're like, 'What was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought [or] experience? Did they call out for me?'" added Nash.

She pleaded for Americans to show more concern for children's safety than current hot-button topics like Tennessee's recent legislation restricting drag shows and critical race theory.

"These are the wrong things. It's the wrong thing, and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way," Nash continued. "Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing that our children are dying. And there ain't no coming back from that... Not even a little bit."

Nash concluded, "I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families, 'cause it's a pain that I don't wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they'll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That's another thing. And it shouldn't be."

After Nash's brother was shot to death at Reseda High School in Reseda, Calif. on Feb. 22, 1993, their mother Margaret Ensley founded Mothers Against Violence in Schools (MAVIS), of which Nash is a spokesperson.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School Shooting

Monday's shooting at the private elementary school in Nashville resulted in the deaths of students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61. The shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who once attended the school.

Related Articles
The Covenant School shooting
Victims of Nashville School Shooting Identified, Including 3 9-Year-Old Children
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville School Shooter Identified in Attack that Killed 6 People, Including 3 Children
Ashbey Beasley highland partk shooting survivor
Survivor of Illinois July 4 Mass Shooting Was in Nashville on Vacation During School Attack: 'This is America'
Shawn Johnson/Instagram
Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Children's School Was on Lockdown amid Nashville Shooting: 'Today Changed Me'
Jenelle Evans and her kids
Jenelle Evans' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13842100g) Dean (L) and Michelle Nasca (R), parents of late Chase Nasca, a 16-year-old youth that died after apparently committing suicide, stand and are recogized during testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing 'TikTok - How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 March 2023. TikTok faces fierce criticism from US lawmakers, some of whom want the social media platform banned as a perceived threat to national security. House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing TikTok, Washington, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Parents Suing TikTok Over Teen Son's Death Make Emotional Appearance at Congressional Hearing
Gideon Mbatha Mutuka, 43, and Ruth Mulisa Wambusa, 38
Calif. Parents of 3 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on the Way Home from Birthday Celebration
Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=584493987058227&set=pcb.584502773724015 Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University, during her Grosse Pointe North High School prom in 2021. © Provided by the Anderson family; Alexandria Alex Verner, a junior at Michigan State University who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Provided By Clawson Public Schools
'Our Spartan Hearts Are Broken': Remembering the 3 Michigan State Students Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting
Niecy Nash attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association
Niecy Nash, Whose Brother Was Killed in Shooting, Says 'School Is a Place You Should Feel Safe'
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dead at 57, 17 Months After His Son Died: 'River Has His Daddy'
Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Allison Holker Boss Gets Heartfelt Messages from Stars After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'Love You'
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Barack Obama
Obama Says He Felt 'Not Just Sorrow, But Anger' After Sandy Hook Shooting as 10-Year Anniversary Approaches
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15
2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Proud Parents of 3 Daughters: All About Their Girls