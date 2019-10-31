Niecy Nash and her husband Jay Tucker are going their separate ways.

After eight years of marriage, the couple announced that they are splitting in a joint statement shared on Nash’s Instagram account.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” the pair wrote on Wednesday.

“Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense,” they continued.

Nash, 49, and Tucker concluded by thanking fans for their support throughout their marriage.

“Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years,” they said. “We are grateful. Niecy Nash + Jay Tucker.”

The Claws actress and Tucker, an electrical engineer, got engaged in 2010.

“I have to say, this second time around, it feels custom,” Nash said about her engagement to Tucker. “Even after I got my divorce, the ink wasn’t even dry on the paper, and I said, ‘Ooh, the next time I become a wife, I got this thing down pat!’ I always believed that there was someone built for me.”

Months later, the pair tied the knot at an outdoor afternoon ceremony at the Church Estate Vineyard in Malibu in May 2011.

Earlier that year, the When They See Us star told PEOPLE that regardless of someone’s age, it is “never too late” to fall in love.

“There’s a lot of women out there, some of whom are my age who’ve never been married and some who have been married and would like to be married again but think their ship has sailed, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, honey, let Miss Niecy show you it is never too late for love!’ ” she said.

She was divorced in 2007 her first husband, Don Nash, with whom she shares three children.