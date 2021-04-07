Niecy Nash on Which 3 Celebrity Friends She First Told About Her Relationship with Jessica Betts

That's what friends are for!

When asked by a WWHL audience member to name a famous colleague who had a "supportive reaction" to her relationship news, Nash, 51, first said, "Well, all of my friends had a supportive reaction because they want more than anything for me to be happy."

The actress then revealed that the "first three" friends she shared her exciting dating news with were Sherri Shepherd, Ava DuVernay and "the big O" — Oprah Winfrey.

Back in September, Nash opened up to PEOPLE about her intimate August nuptials and her love story with Betts.

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker last March, said of Betts. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," she said at the time. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

Later during her WWHL appearance, Nash was also asked by host Andy Cohen if she received a wedding gift from Winfrey, 67, after she and Betts tied the knot.

"Did I? Of course I did," the Claws actress shared with a laugh.

Nash then revealed that Winfrey sent the pair a "beautiful cashmere blanket," which she described as being one of Winfrey's "favorite things."