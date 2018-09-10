Nicollette Sheridan Spotted with Mystery Man as Her Ex Aaron Phypers Marries Denise Richards

As her ex-husband Aaron Phypers moves on, Nicollette Sheridan appears to be doing the same.

On Saturday, the Desperate Housewives alum was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with a mystery man in Calabasas, California — just as Phypers was tying the knot with Denise Richards across town in Malibu.

Sheridan, 54, wore all white for their lunch and appeared affectionate with her date, wrapping one arm around him and even feeding him a bite of her roll at one point.

A rep for Sheridan did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sheridan and Phypers, who don’t have any children together, finalized their divorce last month — two years after they separated following just six months of marriage. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the judgment of dissolution was entered Aug. 17. Neither Sheridan or Phypers will receive spousal support, according to the documents, and the pair reached a property division settlement agreement.

Phypers began dating Richards — who recently joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — around December 2017. On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively announced that the couple was engaged — and just two days later, they tied the knot with their closest family and friends in attendance. The whirlwind wedding will be featured on RHONY season 9.

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married,” said the actress, 47, in footage released Saturday by Bravo.

“Love you, baby,” added Phypers, planting a kiss on his bride.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards later told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Richards and Phypers are “a good team.”

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona,” the source said. “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”

Sheridan’s other ex Harry Hamlin (they were married from 1991-92) also appears on the show alongside his wife Lisa Rinna.

Richards shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 52. The actress is also mother to daughter Eloise Joni Richards.