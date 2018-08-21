Desperate Housewives' Nicollette Sheridan and Aaron Phypers' Divorce Has Been Finalized

Nicollette Sheridan and Aaron Phypers’ divorce has been finalized.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the judgment of dissolution was entered Aug. 17, when the estranged couple was legally declared single once again. Neither Sheridan or Phypers will receive spousal support, according to the documents, and the pair has reached a property division settlement agreement.

“The Court finds that [Phypers] and [Sheridan] have waived any right to receive spousal support from the other at any time, whether temporary or permanent or post-judgment,” the documents read. “No court shall have jurisdiction to order spousal support for either Party at any time.”

Among the things that Desperate Housewives alum Sheridan, 54, will keep are “all clothing, jewelry, artwork, antiques, and other items of a personal nature in [her] possession”; their Hidden Hills house; and “the horse commonly referred to as ‘Leo.’ ”

Phypers will also keep “all clothing, jewelry, artwork, antiques, and other items of a personal nature in [his] possession,” as well as “any and all pieces of real property owned by or standing in the name of [Phypers]” and all cars registered to him.

Sheridan and Phypers wed on Dec. 12, 2015, and separated six months later on June 19, 2016, the documents state.

The couple did not have any children together.

Following Sheridan’s filing for divorce in July 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, Phypers has moved on and began dating Denise Richards, who will star on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards is a mother of three daughters: Sam, 14, Lola, 13 and Eloise, 7. (Sam and Lola’s dad is Richards’ ex-husband Charlie Sheen.)

In June, Richards called Phypers her “soulmate” in an Instagram post, which featured the couple sharing a kiss. “Summer vibes🌸 Love going into my favorite time of year with this guy @aaronwilliamcameron #soulmate,” she wrote.

TMZ first reported that Sheridan and Phypers’ divorce had been finalized.