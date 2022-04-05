MSNBC Anchor Nicolle Wallace Weds Michael Schmidt
Nicolle Wallace and Michael Schmidt officially tied the knot.
Wallace, 50, and Schmidt, 38, wed last Saturday, a spokesperson for MSNBC confirms with PEOPLE. Page Six was the first to report the news.
Wallace was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on her ring finger during Monday's episode of MSNBC's Deadline: White House.
The newlyweds met on Wallace's show and started dating in March 2019, according to Page Six.
The former View co-host was previously married to Mark Wallace, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, from 2005 to 2019. The exes co-parent son Liam.
RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton on Her Marriage to Husband Carl Dean: "He Loves Me The Way I Am"
Prior to MSNBC, Wallace served as the White House communications director during President George W. Bush's administration and was the senior advisor for John McCain and Sarah Palin's 2008 presidential campaign. In addition, she was a co-host on The View for a year before departing in 2015.
Meanwhile, Schmidt's career has included positions at MSNBC, NBC News and the New York Times.