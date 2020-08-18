"Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with," Nicolle Wallace said about The View

Nicolle Wallace Opens Up About Her Firing from The View , Says Whoopi Predicted Trump's Presidency

Nicolle Wallace is opening up about her time on The View — including her firing and co-host Whoopi Goldberg's 2015 prediction about Donald Trump's presidency.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Monday, Wallace, 48, reflected on her yearling co-hosting role at The View, explaining that her unexpected termination from the ABC talk show felt "like being broken up with."

"I loved it. I loved it," Wallace told the outlet about working on the series, which she joined alongside Rosie Perez in 2014.

Wallace, who served as a Republican commentator on The View, went on to explain that "the problem" during her run was that "it wasn’t contentious that season I was on."

"Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with," she said.

She further revealed her belief that her firing was due to casting reasons.

"Because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like," said Wallace, who went on to say, "I sought to make peace with Rosie O’Donnell and Rosie Perez [then co-hosts on The View]."

Wallace also said that Goldberg predicted in summer 2015 that Trump would go on to be elected as president. (On June 16, 2015, Trump announced his presidential bid at his own Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City.)

"I had such a special friendship with Whoopi Goldberg — the first human being who I have ever heard say out loud, in the summer of 2015 — '[Trump] is going to be a president, guys.' I remember whipping my head around and looking at her," Wallace said about Goldberg, who remains one of the co-hosts on the show.

Responding to Wallace's comments about him in the Times article, President Trump tweeted Monday afternoon: "She was fired because she was boring and never had what it took. Perhaps that has proven to be a mistake!"

In early August 2015, Wallace announced to viewers that she wouldn’t be back after working as a co-host on the ABC talk show for one season.

“I love you guys, and you know, I never thought I would get this job in a million years. I was more surprised to get it than I would have been to not get it,” she told the other panelists. “But I have loved being a part of this table, I have loved sitting in this chair, and it was never mine, but I’m lucky I got to occupy it for a little bit.”

Perez also left after less than a year on the program.

That same month, Wallace revealed she found out about her firing in the press.

“They never called me,” Wallace admitted to Variety when asked what ABC had told her about her termination.

She explained that the night Variety had run a story on her firing, ABC summoned her agent and offered her a contributor role.

The former co-host also shared that the network offered her a role at ABC News, but she turned both down when she realized there was no room for negotiation.

“I felt like if it had been two days a week or enough time to have more of a presence, I’d consider it,” Wallace said in regards to the contributor role. “They weren’t interested in negotiating with me. It didn’t make sense for me.”