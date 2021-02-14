Jersey Shore Alum Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'This Is Super Scary'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore alum shared the news on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of herself wearing a mask while holding a bouquet of flowers at home.

"Happy Valentine's Day! This ones a bit different....I have Covid. I've been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary," she wrote in her caption.

In her post, Polizzi said her symptoms "started out as just a bad sinus cold" and "headache, stuffy nose & mild cough." The mom of three added that she then felt "super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested."

"Today i just feel groggy," she wrote on Sunday. "I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It's fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn't taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN."

"The rest of my family tested negative, so I am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over," she wrote. "Slide over to the next pic. I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine's Day! Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone! 💋💋."

Elaborating further on her health condition, Polizzi said on her Instagram Story, "I feel like I ran a marathon," and admitted the worst part is "not being able to taste." She also said she's quarantining and "following the rules" while she recovers.

"I'm staying away from my family and we're all going to self-quarantine until this is over," she said in the clip.

Last May, Polizzi opened up to PEOPLE about isolating at home with her kids during the pandemic, joking at the time that her "household is definitely crazy."

"Just trying to get the kids' schoolwork done and clean the house and survive is a lot," she said. "It's literally all about the kids, and I don't have time to even think about myself or shower or do anything."

"Obviously, we want to make sure the kids are good and they get everything done. But also, we try to have our alone time as much as possible," Polizzi said of her husband. "So we usually do shifts with the kids, or we'll have the kids go play and then we can relax and be adults together. Our routine as parents has been amazing so far."