Is Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Returning to Jersey Shore? Star Spotted Filming with Angelina Pivarnick

Over a year after she announced her exit from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may be plotting a return.

She was spotted filming with her former costar Angelina Pivarnick last week at a restaurant in Florham Park, New Jersey, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

Polizzi announced in December 2019 that she was "retiring" from the MTV series, a reboot of the original Jersey Shore.

"I just can't do it anymore," the mom of three said at the time on her podcast, It's Happening with Snooki & Joey. "Leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me."

"I try and quit every single day," she continued. "I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids. I don't like partying three days in a row. It's just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. I don't mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show."

Speaking to PEOPLE a few months later, she opened up about the decision.

"I needed to move on," she said. "It's just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don't want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn't having fun. I want to do something that's more uplifting in my life."

"I'm definitely not done with TV," she added. "I'm just done with that show."

The drama that pushed her to quit the show was chronicled on the season 3 finale last June. A feud erupted after Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese's off-color bridesmaid speech at Pivarnick's wedding, and at the end of the night, Polizzi declared to the cameras that she was "done."

But her costars have remained hopeful that she'll return.

"Snooki is our sister," Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio said during an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check in January. "We talk to her every single day, and even filming, I was still talking to her through text so I felt like she was there, anyway."

"I'll never really commit to her actually quitting," he added. "In my mind, she didn't quit. In my mind, she's still here. I can't wrap my head around it."