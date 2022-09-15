Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares How 'Messyness' Will Honor Late Star Teddy Ray in Season 2

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also told PEOPLE exclusively that the MTV show's second season will be "bittersweet" because of Teddy Ray's untimely passing

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 08:27 PM
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Shares How Messyness Will Honor Late Star Teddy Ray
Photo: getty (2)

The Messyness crew is entering a new season without one of its own.

Ahead of the MTV show's season 2 premiere on Thursday, star Teddy Ray unexpectedly died in August at 32. It was later reported that he died of an apparent drowning.

Teasing the upcoming season exclusively to PEOPLE, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi admits that it will be "bittersweet."

"It's going to be bittersweet this season because we lost Teddy," Polizzi, 34, says while promoting her new Cheez-It collaboration. "Teddy passed away. He was literally the heart of the show. Such a good guy and I feel like his career was really taking off and he was so excited. It's a tragic, tragic, accident."

Polizzi says the show plans to honor Ray and his legacy.

"Obviously, we were going to dedicate the season to Teddy," she explains. "It's going to be bittersweet and I'm actually really glad that we have those moments with him because his family and friends can see him. I'm really excited for season two to air."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Amy Sussman/Getty

Messyness, a spin-off of Ridiculousness, premiered on MTV in August 2021. Tori Spelling and Adam Rippon are also a part of the series, which showcases viral mishaps of young adults across the internet.

Being on the show is fitting for Polizzi, who has had her fair share of Messyness-esque moments on Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation over the years. She, therefore, can relate to the mishaps that those featured on Messyness endure.

"I mean, even now, the last episode [of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation] I was falling down wasted," she jokes.

"This season was so much fun," she continues. "I just feel like we knew the groove already. We knew exactly what we were doing. We were drinking Messy Mawma wine. We had it on set, so we had a ton of that and it was a girl's night."

Polizzi has become a reality television icon over the years, even expanding her reach outside of the Jersey Shore franchise with appearances on other reality shows, including Dancing With the Stars. So when the time came to pick stars to appear on Cheez-It's reality TV collector's cheddition box, Polizzi — as well as RuPaul — were at the top of the brand's list.

snooki ru paul cheez-it box
cheez-it

"Cheez-It is celebrating their 30 years of reality and I was so excited because Cheez-It is my favorite snack. My kids love it," she says. "There's always a couple boxes in the pantry. So they were like, 'Listen, we're celebrating reality. Would you like to be on the box?' And I'm like, 'Yes. Are you kidding?'

Continuing, she adds: "So I got the box, the 100% real original and I'm on the box and my kids think I'm so cool. They just can't wait to show their friends because my kids love Cheez-Its. So they're like, 'Mom, there's no way you're on the box.' It's literally all in my pantry, in my kitchen. I'm showcasing it. I'm really proud. I'm excited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Messyness premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Related Articles
Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, Sammi Giancola
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She Was Blocked by 'Jersey Shore' 's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola
Inside Vinny Guadagnino's Prep to Look 'Good in a Thong' for 3rd Run as Chippendales Stripper
'Jersey Shore' 's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on 'DWTS' : 'Rip It Off'
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
'Glee' Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Reveal
Snooki and her daughter
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Proves That Daughter Giovanna, 7, Is Her 'Twinny' During 'Girls Day' Out
Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick
'Jersey Shore' : Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants Angelina Pivarnick to Admit Leaking Viral Wedding Speech Audio
Jersey Shore cast members in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
'Jersey Shore 2.0' Suddenly Stops Production After Original Cast Backlash
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces Dog Moses' Death
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces Dog Moses' Death: 'All Dogs Do Go to Heaven'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Angelina Pivarnick Says She's 'Too Hurt' to Watch 'Jersey Shore' amid Divorce
Jersey Shore cast members in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
'Jersey Shore' Stars Revolt Against MTV's Planned Reboot with a New Cast: 'We Gave Our All'
jersey shore
'Party's Here' Again! 'Jersey Shore' Returns to MTV — Followed by the Premiere of 'Buckhead Shore'
snooki
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She Co-Sleeps with Daughter, 6, While Husband Co-Sleeps with Son, 9
Jersey Shore season 5 trailer
Snooki Returns in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 5 Trailer: 'Did You Miss Me?'
Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick
Angelina Pivarnick Says Her Woes with Ex Chris Larangeira Are a 'Big Thing' on 'Jersey' and 'All Star Shore' 
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
'Jersey Shore' : 'Family Vacation' Returns for'' Season 5 in the Florida Keys — and Snooki Is Back!
snooki, jwoww
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughters Are Mini-Me's of Moms in Fun Photo