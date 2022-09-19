Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the 'DWTS' Advice She Gave 'Jersey Shore' Costar Vinny Guadagnino

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is dispensing pearls of wisdom to fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night.

On Sept. 8, it was announced that Guadagnino, 34, will partner up with Koko Iwasaki for season 31 of DWTS. Nearly 10 years after she took to the dance floor with pro Sasha Farber, the 34-year-old calls her own DWTS run "literally, the best time in my life."

"I still talk to Sasha and everyone. It's just such a nice environment. Everyone is so nice. They literally become your family. You become best friends with the cast. It's just the best experience," she exclusively tells PEOPLE while promoting her Cheez-It partnership.

Given her own experience with the show, Polizzi — who appeared on the show after her Jersey Shore costar Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino did in 2010 for season 11 — believes Guadagnino could fare well in the competition. But she also gave her longtime pal some advice to further aid in his success.

"I feel like Vinny will definitely be amazing just because I feel like, out of all of us, he's the best dancer because it comes naturally to him," she says of Guadagnino, who previously embarked on a month-long Las Vegas residency with Chippendales. "But I was like, 'Vinny, this is going to be the best time of your life.' I'm like, 'I would go back in a second on that show. It was stressful, but it was amazing.' I was like, "Enjoy it, have the best time, but know that it is stressful and it's fun."

She adds, "I was like, 'Vinny, you better be top five.' We got to vote for him. People got to vote for Vinny."

Jersey Shore and DWTS are two of the many reality TV shows Polizzi has been a part of over the years. Her influence in that space is the very reason Cheez-It recruited her to be a part of its unique campaign, celebrating the genre's 30-year anniversary with special reality TV collector's cheddition boxes, featuring both Polizzi and RuPaul.

"Cheez-It is celebrating their 30 years of reality and I was so excited because Cheez-It is my favorite snack. My kids love it," she says. "There's always a couple boxes in the pantry. So they were like, 'Listen, we're celebrating reality. Would you like to be on the box?' And I'm like, 'Yes. Are you kidding?'"

She continues, "So I got the box, the '100% Real Original,' and I'm on the box and my kids think I'm so cool. They just can't wait to show their friends because my kids love Cheez-Its. So they're like, 'Mom, there's no way you're on the box.' It's literally all in my pantry, in my kitchen. I'm showcasing it. I'm really proud. I'm excited."

Also speaking to her own influence in the reality space, Polizzi has important advice to those seeking to expand their reach: "Don't say yes to everything."

"When you're on TV, all these brands are throwing stuff at you. Like, 'Oh, let's do this and do that.' I'm very picky. I don't say yes to everything," she explains. "Obviously, I love Cheez-Its. So I'm like, 'Yes, please put me on the box.' But there's so many brands that are like, 'Oh, we would love to work with you and do this.' And I'm like, 'No offense, I don't use your product, so I'm not going to fake something to try and make a few bucks.' It needs to be me. It needs to be something that I actually use. So I'm definitely picky with everything so don't say yes to everything. Pick and choose what you like so you don't just over-saturate yourself."

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+, and both Polizzo and Guadagnino can be seen on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.