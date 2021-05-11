Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in New Trailer: 'Party's Here'

The reality star originally announced in December 2019 that she was "retiring" from the MTV series, a reboot of the original Jersey Shore, to focus on her family. But in a new trailer for the second half of season 4 that dropped Tuesday, she reemerges in epic fashion: by jumping out of a cake.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4B Trailer Credit: Jersey Shore/YouTube

And between engagements, birthdays and sex reveals, there's plenty to celebrate on this trip.

"The entire family is back together," says Deena Cortese. "It is everything."

Speaking to PEOPLE after announcing her exit from the show over a year ago, Nicole, 33, said it was time to "move on."

"It's just not for me anymore," she said at the time. "Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don't want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom."

Still, her costars had remained hopeful that she'll return.

"Snooki is our sister," Pauly, 40, said during an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check in January. "We talk to her every single day, and even filming, I was still talking to her through text so I felt like she was there, anyway."