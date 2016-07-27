Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's First Music Video Is Here: See 5 of the Most Jersey Shore-Worthy Moments

Party’s here!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi debuted her first music video “Yung Mommy” via social media on Wednesday, and it’s official: The married mother of two has gone from poppin’ bottles at the Jersey Shore house to … well, warming them up.

“Here it is. My first music video,” Polizzi, 28, wrote on Instagram. “I’ve decided to be an ass and record a song about my life and being a mom and shoot this fun and hysterical music video to go along with it. I hope I win a Grammy for this one. YOUNG MOMMY, OUT.”

Here are the top 5 moments straight out of the Jersey Shore playbook!

1. There’s always a reason to wear leopard print.

If you know Snooki, then you know all about her love for animal print and motherhood hasn’t changed that one bit.

via GIPHY

2. Snooki still loves to make it rain.

So long expensive bar tabs, hello expensive childcare.

3. There’s no way Snooki will ever give up her 10-in. heels.

The best Snooki moments were watching her walk in extremely high heels. Just because she’s pushing strollers, doesn’t mean she can’t do that in stilettos.

4. There has never been a pair of sunglasses too big for Snooki.

Back in her shore days, big sunglasses were a must after a long night of partying. Now, they can hide tired eyes after a sleepless night being up with two kids!

5. Snooki has always and will always have epic dance moves.

via GIPHY

Whether getting down at Club Karma or Aztec, Snooki never backed down from a dance floor. Now, she’s passing those moves onto her babies.