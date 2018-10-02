Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Nico Tortorella Are Hosting a Tattoo Show with a Wild Twist

If you’re looking to put your relationship to the test and get some new ink in the process, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Nico Tortorella have the perfect show for you.

The Jersey Shore star and the Younger actor (who actually plays a tattoo artist on the TV Land show) have teamed up to host a new MTV show, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, in which pairs of friends, family members and couples are tasked with designing tattoos for each another. (The show is based on the hit international format, Just Tattoo of Us.)

The twist? They can’t see it until it’s permanently inked on their body. With the help of some of the most creative and talented tattoo artists in the industry, the series will follow the blindfolded duos as they learn the stories behind the designs that are now on their bodies. And if PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the latest promo in the video above is any indication, things might get a little ugly.

How Far Is Tattoo Far? premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.