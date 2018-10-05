Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Sentencing Is 'Terrifying for Him'

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be sentenced in his tax evasion case in New Jersey federal court on Friday — and his Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is feeling for him.

Appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show Thursday, Polizzi, 30, said the whole cast is concerned for Sorrentino, 36, who pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January. Sorrentino’s attorney is seeking probation, while the government wants him to receive a 14-month term, according to pre-sentencing memos obtained by the Associated Press.

“Honestly, we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow … so hopefully everything is going to be fine,” she said.

“We’ve been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he’s getting more nervous,” she continued. “We’re just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it’s terrifying for him.”

The sentencing comes as Sorrentino prepares to say “I do” to his fiancée Lauren Pesce.

“We just went for her dress fitting, so you know, she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff, but she is freaking out too,” Polizzi said.

Ultimately, Polizzi said everyone is doing their best to rally around Sorrentino.

“I think we just all want it to be over,” she said. “But we are also hoping for a great outcome.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, and awaits his own sentencing.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in August, Sorrentino said he was doing his best to remain optimistic.

“I live my life one day at a time,” he said. “So on that particular day, we’re hoping for a positive result.”