Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Roger Mathews Will 'Be Fine' After Divorce

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is in the middle of a divorce, but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is confident that her best friend will “be fine” when it’s settled.

“She’s doing amazing,” Polizzi, 30 tells PEOPLE of Farley, 32, who filed for divorce in September from husband Roger Mathews after nearly three years of marriage.

“I’m definitely not going to talk about what’s going on in her personal life, but she’s my best friend and I’m always going to be there for her,” Polizzi says.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Rich Polk/Getty

According to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press, Farley’s September complaint stated that “there is no prospect of reconciliation.”

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Steps Out with Snooki After Split News for The Situation’s Wedding Shower

“Well, they’ve been fighting for each other since they got married. That’s what you do in a marriage,” Polizzi says. “No marriage is perfect, so I think they’re going to be fine.”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

The couple tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a group of family and friends that included her Jersey Shore castmates Polizzi and Pauly D, and Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

Farley and Mathews have two children: son Greyson Valor, 2, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4.