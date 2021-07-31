Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Jokes 'Happy Anniversary' 11 Years After Drunken Arrest on Jersey Shore

The reality star was arrested on July 30, 2010, for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and criminal annoyance

"Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is reminding Jersey Shore fans that she is a "f—king good person!"

The reality star, 33, marked 11 years to the day of infamous drunken arrest in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in 2010. The incident was caught on camera and aired on MTV's Jersey Shore.

To note the day, Polizzi shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her longtime friend Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, trying to drag her off the beach while police appeared to try to talk to the women.

"On July 30, 2010, Polizzi was arrested for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and criminal annoyance," a second slide on the Instagram post said.

"Happy Anniversary. 🏖 #history #CriminalAnnoyance," Polizzi wrote in the caption.

In the infamous episode, Polizzi had been drinking throughout her work shift after a night out with her Jersey Shore cast mates.

Once she clocked out, the reality star hopped around to a few bars. Farley, 35, and Deena Cortese met up with Polizzi, only to find her wasted and out of control.

Eventually, Polizzi took off running down the boardwalk away from her friends, yelling, "Where's the beach?" She then took her shoes off and darted onto the sand towards the water.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi | Credit: youtube

"My number one main concern right now is getting Nicole off the beach before she gets in trouble," Farley said in a confessional. "At this point, I'm really worried that Nicole is gonna get arrested or in trouble for acting a fool on the beach."

"Snooki is on the beach, rolling around. She's falling all over the place," Cortese, 34, recounted in a confessional.

Police attempted to escort Polizzi off the beach before she began to swear, at which point she was put in handcuffs.

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"She's drunk and disorderly. She's causing a scene," an officer explained to Farley and Cortese. "She'll be placed under arrest."

Polizzi famously screamed, "I'm a f—king good person!" before she was placed in the police car.

Polizzi was booked by the Seaside Heights Police Department, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

"She didn't hurt anyone or get in a fight," a source said. "She just needs to be in a drunk tank for two hours." A rep for the show declined to comment at the time of her arrest.

Eventually, her charges were dropped, but she had to pay a $500 fine and complete two days of community service, according to CBS News.