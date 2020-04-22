Nicole Scherzinger Guesses Emma Roberts Might Be Under the Kitty Costume on The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger thinks she came up with the purr-fect guess for who might be under the Kitty costume.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer, panelist Scherzinger, 41, thinks she pieced together some clues from earlier in the season to correctly identify the celeb underneath the feline disguise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: The Masked Singer Season 3 Costumes Revealed! Meet Banana, Llama, Robot and More

“I was watching, with my nieces this week, a movie — it’s called UglyDolls,” the Pussycat Dolls singer begins in the clip. “One of the characters, the UglyDoll, says, ‘Let your freak flag fly!’ And I was like, oh my God, how do I know ‘freak flag fly?’ And that was in her clue package last week.”

Image zoom Emma Roberts; Kitty George Pimentel/Getty Images; Fox

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Revealed So Far?

So Scherzinger took a peek at the UglyDolls cast list to see if any of the actresses seemed like a fit.

“It could be Emma Roberts,” she deduced.

RELATED VIDEO: Once The Masked Singer Told Tony Hawk He Could Sing a Song by The Cure, He Was All in

Fellow judge Robin Thicke admits he thought it could’ve been actress Roberts, 29, as well, but, “I think she might’ve just catnipped it in the bud.”

On Wednesday’s episode, Kitty goes up against Banana, Frog and Rhino in hopes of getting one week closer to winning the Golden Mask. The Talk‘s Sharon Osbourne, whose daughter Kelly competed on the Fox singing competition as Ladybug in season 2, joins Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke as this week’s guest judge.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.