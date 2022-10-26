This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Muppets met The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Kermit the Frog (season 5's Snail!) kicked off Muppet Night by performing "Rainbow Connection" with judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon.

Then, reigning queen Robo Girl returned to the stage to fight for her crown. She also offered up a new clue about her identity in the form of a photo of Lindsay Lohan. "Does this mean anything to you?" Robo Girl asked in her clue package.

Kermit accompanied Robo Girl on her rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

"That was a magical moment," Scherzinger, 44, said.

Miss Piggy joined the panel this week and after each performance, she received 20 seconds to ask each contestant as many questions as she could squeeze in. So Miss Piggy asked Robo Girl her favorite color — pink — and whether she works as an actor or a singer.

The judges guessed Robo Girl might be America Ferrera, Liza Koshy or Zendaya.

Newcomer Beetle flew on stage next.

"My life has been anything but normal," Beetle said in his clue package. "I was born in a land far away and all my family ever wanted was to chase the American dream."

The bug said he "got involved in public service," "appeared in one of the biggest films of the '90s" and "quickly became a household name, breaking records in my field." However, "despite my best efforts, my work has been some of the worst of all time," Beetle added.

The package also showed a gavel and glasses, as well as references to The X Factor and The Blues Brothers.

Beetle sang Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

"I absolutely fell in love with you, Beetle," McCarthy, 49, said.

Miss Piggy asked Beetle if he is known for his hair, to which he confirmed he wasn't. But when she asked if he has ever won any awards, Beetle replied: "A number of Emmys,"

The panel suggested Rowan Atkinson, John Larroquette, Mike Myers and Jerry Springer for Beetle's identity.

Lambs proceeded to introduce themselves and take a shot at the crown.

"Miss Piggy's been our style icon since we were little," one of the three Lambs said in their clue package that showed a diamond ring, Venice and jeans with "famous" printed on them.

The trio hinted that they've known each other since childhood. "We were quite the troupe and loved playing pretend," one said.

"Not many people can say they lived out their childhood dreams side by side with their besties," added another. "But we can."

Lambs put their spin on Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold," and McCarthy called it "my favorite performance tonight."

After Miss Piggy's failed attempts to ascertain Lambs' name, she asked them about the biggest celebrity they worked with, to which Lambs named Paul McCartney.

The Kardashian sisters, Haim and The Chicks all arose as possibilities for Lambs.

With all three acts concluded, Cannon, 42, informed the studio audience and judges that they had to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The competitor who received the least amount of votes would instantly unmask, while the other two would face off in the Battle Royale.

Cannon announced Beetle would be going home first. When the insect popped off his yellow mask, McCarthy's guess of talk show host Springer, 78, appeared.

That left Lambs and Robo Girl to go up against one another in the Battle Royale. They all put their spin on Blondie's "Call Me," and in the end, the panel decided to keep Lamb around.

When Robo Girl unmasked, Scherzinger couldn't believe her friend Kat Graham stood before her. "I feel like Ken right now," the "Buttons" singer said. "When you know the person, when they're your friend and they unmask you're like, 'Oh dang! I can't believe I didn't get it.'"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.