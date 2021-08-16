Nicole Kidman Used Nine Perfect Strangers Character's Accent Until Filming Ended, Regina Hall Says

Nicole Kidman went full method for her role in the new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

During an interview for WSJ's My Monday Morning series Monday, Kidman's costar Regina Hall said the actress kept her character's Russian-inspired accent throughout the duration of filming.

"Oh, it was great," Regina, who plays Carmel on the series, said of working with Kidman. "It was so funny because I didn't hear Nicole without an accent until she wrapped, when she finished her last scene, which was a little bit before us. She gave a thank-you speech when she was leaving, and I was like, 'That's her!'"

The 50-year-old Girls Trip star continued, "She really stayed in her [Russian] accent. There were moments where I would look in between [scenes] and see Nicole smile. She has such a warmth about her."

While Kidman, 54, has performed various accents on-screen over the years — including when she played a native New Yorker in The Undoing last year — she has previously said she wants to "do more" roles in her natural Australian accent.

"I got to use my own accent again, something I want to do more of," she said of her work in The Upside to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2017. "I said, 'I think she'd be better as an Australian' and [my costars] Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston looked at me weirdly, as the role was written as an American, but [producer] Harvey Weinstein said, 'Yep, she's Australian.'"

On Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman plays Masha, a mysterious Russian woman who runs a luxury wellness center that uses unorthodox methods to help clients.

Kidman recently opened up about how challenging it was to film the series in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot occurred over a nearly five-month-long period, and it served as the first major production filmed in the country under strict health and safety restrictions.

"There's an enormous amount of stress being responsible for people's safety and health," Kidman, who is also an executive producer on the show, told The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age. "We took that really seriously. There was testing, mask-wearing and if someone had a sore throat — even if the test came back negative — we rescheduled, or we shut down. We couldn't put anyone at risk. And we got through without one case, which is extraordinary."

Kidman said they hadn't "realized what we were taking on" before production began.

"If we'd known how high the risk was in terms of the whole thing being shut down and being destroyed like that, I don't think the financiers would have taken the risk," she continued. "We kind of played Russian roulette in that way."

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on author Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel of the same name. The drama marks Moriarty's second book-to-series adaptation after Big Little Lies, which ran on HBO from 2017 to 2019. Big Little Lies also starred Kidman.