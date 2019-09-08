Nicole Kidman & Shailene Woodley Have Big Little Lies Reunion at Toronto International Film Festival

Image zoom Michelle Quance/Variety/Shutterstock

The Monterey… Two!

Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were together again while at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Saturday night.

“Great way to kick off #TIFF19 with #TheGoldfinch and people I love ✨,” Kidman, 52, captioned a series of photos from the festival, one of which shows her and Woodley, 27, sweetly smiling at one another. “Last night was so much fun.”

The ladies were spotted together at Variety and Chanel’s Female Filmmaker Dinner, which also saw attendance from Priyanka Chopra, Kristen Stewart, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and more.

Kidman and Woodley’s reunion comes after an epic season 2 finale of their popular HBO series left fans on quite the cliffhanger.

Season 2 of BLL ended with Celeste (Kidman) coming out victorious in her custody battle against her mother-in-law (Meryl Streep). But before the viewers had time to celebrate — in the last moments of the episode — the Monterey Five walked into the town’s police station together, presumably to come clean about their role in Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) death.

The thriller, based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel, has not yet been renewed for a third season, though earlier this month, Kidman said she’d be open to exploring the idea of another season.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman, 52, told News Corp Australia. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

This, however, contradicts what HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine earlier this year.

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” he said. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.”

“Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ — then sure,” he added. But I just don’t think it’s realistic. … Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”