The star-studded series, which hits Hulu on Aug. 18, also stars Melissa McCarthy and Michael Shannon

Nicole Kidman Stars in Eerie Nine Perfect Strangers Teaser Trailer: 'There Is Nothing to Fear'

Everything is not what it seems on Nine Perfect Strangers.

Created by David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth, the upcoming Hulu miniseries follows nine individuals who check into a boutique health-and-wellness center for a 10-day retreat led by the resort's director, Masha (Nicole Kidman). Though the bunch believes that the program will help to heal and transform them, they aren't prepared for what's to come.

In the series' newest trailer, released on Friday, it opens with McCarthy's character Francis driving to the retreat. As she informs an unknown individual of where she's heading, Francis points out that she's "in need of some fixing."

"Welcome to Tranquillum House," Kidman's Masha says. "We're going to get you well."

Francis notes that "this is going to be the best thing" to help heal her because "it has to be." Cannavale's character, Tony, meanwhile, is "not sure" whether he's "supposed" to be there.

The nine participants then discuss the mystery around Masha, beginning with Evans' Lars asking whether anyone has "met her" yet. Lars then states how Masha "mixes and matches her guests like a cocktail." Hall's Carmel, for her part, suggests that Masha "supposedly" has the ability to "completely change" people.

"You came here to heal," Masha says. "This is going to be a wonderful journey."

From there, Masha explains that "sometimes it'll be unpleasant" as various scenes strung together show the retreat's guests in distressing situations. "I don't want to suffer," Francis says as Masha replies, "You're already suffering."

After one of the female participants says they've been "feeling unlike myself," Masha assures the crew that "there is nothing to fear."

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the bestselling 2018 novel of the same name, which was written by author Liane Moriarty. This marks another small-screen adaptation for one of Moriarty's works after HBO's Big Little Lies, for which Kelley served as its creator and Kidman appeared as one of its many stars.

A feature film for Moriarty's 2013 novel, The Husband's Secret, was announced in 2017 with Blake Lively in the lead role.