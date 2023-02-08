Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to Star as Sisters in New Prime Video Series: Report

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis have landed a new show based on the bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels by author Patricia Cornwell.

Kidman, 55, will star as crime-solving medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis, 64, will portray her whimsical sister Dorothy for the Amazon series, per Deadline.

Both actresses will serve as executive producers with Kidman under Blossom Films and Curtis via her Comet Pictures company. The outlet added that the series is also said to be under Curtis' first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and was even sparked amid Curtis' friendship with Cornwell.

It's expected to get two-season order with eight episodes each.

When reached by PEOPLE, Amazon declined to comment on the news at this time. But Cornwell appeared to confirm the casting news on Instagram with a photo of Kidman and Curtis in front of some of her most popular titles.

"Scarpetta friends, we've waited 33 years for this...," she wrote, in part.

Variety has reported that Liz Sarnoff of Barry and Lost is also on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Per Saari will also be an executive producer with Kidman under Blossom Films. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are reportedly executive producers under Blumhouse.

In the 26 Scarpetta books that Cornwell has written since 1990, the title character, a beautiful, tough-as-nails forensic examiner, has a messy love life and a penchant for opera and Italian cooking. Before relocating to Massachusetts, she was the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Television acquired the rights to the Scarpetta book series two years ago. At the time, Curtis was named an executive producer but it wasn't certain whether she would also star in the series, according to Deadline.

"Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting," Curtis said at the time, per the outlet. "The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride."

The new announcement comes just after Curtis scored her first Academy Award nod for Everything All At Once in the best supporting actress category. Aside from that she's executive producing another Prime Video series, titled The Sticky.

Kidman is also no stranger to Prime Video. She stars in and is executive producer of Expats and is currently working on Pretty Things, Hope, A Good Marriage and Things I Know to Be True, according to Variety.