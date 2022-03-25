Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae Among Star-Studded Cast in Trailer for Strange Anthology Series Roar
Apple TV+'s new anthology series is bringing together nine of Hollywood's biggest actresses for eight very strange and curious stories.
On Thursday, the streaming network released the trailer for Roar, the new show that features Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward in what the network describes as "a series of darkly comic feminist fables."
The show, set to premiere on April 15, comes from GLOW alums Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, who serve as co-creators and showrunners. It was created based on a book of short stories by Irish novelist Cecelia Ahern.
Each self-contained episode tells the story of "ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances," according to a release, "spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror."
That's evident off the bat from the trailer, in which Kidman's character gazes longingly at an old photograph before shoving it into her mouth and eating it.
Things only get stranger from there. Rae's character appears to be non-existent to men, while Gilpin's role has her playing a literal trophy wife.
Brie stars as a ghost, solving her own murder; Weaver's part has her falling in love with a duck; and Erivo plays a mom whose daughter appears to leave literally bite marks after every parenting fail.
Every story is meant to represent struggles everyday women go through.
"In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal," Apple TV+ said.
Other actors slated to make appearances in the series include Nick Kroll, Alfred Molina, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White and Justin Kirk.
All episodes of Roar will premiere on Apple TV+ April 15.