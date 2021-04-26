Nicole Kidman Is 'on the Precipice of Something Great' in First Teaser of Nine Perfect Strangers
Nicole Kidman plays Masha, a wellness resort director who promises to help nine stressed city-dwellers discover the path of better living during a 10-day retreat
"Welcome to the Tranquillum House."
On Sunday, Hulu released a first sneak peek at Nine Perfect Strangers, its highly anticipated adaption of Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel starring Nicole Kidman.
In the miniseries, Kidman plays Masha, a wellness resort director who pledges to help nine stressed city-dwellers discover the path of better living through a 10-day retreat.
"You want to get well? You want to heal? Surrender yourself to me," she promises. "We are on the precipice of something great."
However, as seen in the teaser, her methods appear to be highly unusual.
Created by David E. Kelley — who was also responsible for the TV adaption of Moriarty's novel Big Little Lies — and John Henry Butterworth, the show also stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, and Regina Hall.
A release date for Nine Perfect Strangers has yet to be announced.
Last year, McCarthy, 50, spoke about working with Kidman on the miniseries during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I've met Nicole but I've not worked with her. There's something so regal about her," she said, "You expect her to be, 'Hello, I'm Nicole Kidman.'"
Instead, McCarthy said she was pleasantly surprised to find the Oscar winner, 53, was much more approachable.
"Then you really get to know her and you're like, 'She's weird!'" McCarthy said. "She's a wonderful weirdo."
The actress added that the cast was "such a good group, and everyone's so weird."