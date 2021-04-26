Nicole Kidman plays Masha, a wellness resort director who promises to help nine stressed city-dwellers discover the path of better living during a 10-day retreat

Nicole Kidman Is 'on the Precipice of Something Great' in First Teaser of Nine Perfect Strangers

"Welcome to the Tranquillum House."

On Sunday, Hulu released a first sneak peek at Nine Perfect Strangers, its highly anticipated adaption of Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel starring Nicole Kidman.

In the miniseries, Kidman plays Masha, a wellness resort director who pledges to help nine stressed city-dwellers discover the path of better living through a 10-day retreat.

"You want to get well? You want to heal? Surrender yourself to me," she promises. "We are on the precipice of something great."

However, as seen in the teaser, her methods appear to be highly unusual.

A release date for Nine Perfect Strangers has yet to be announced.

"I've met Nicole but I've not worked with her. There's something so regal about her," she said, "You expect her to be, 'Hello, I'm Nicole Kidman.'"

Instead, McCarthy said she was pleasantly surprised to find the Oscar winner, 53, was much more approachable.

"Then you really get to know her and you're like, 'She's weird!'" McCarthy said. "She's a wonderful weirdo."