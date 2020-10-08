"We all just want to work together again," the actress said

Nicole Kidman Teases Possible Season 3 of Big Little Lies : There's 'a Really Good Idea for It'

We (most likely!) haven't seen the last of the Big Little Lies gang.

Speaking with Marie Claire Australia for the magazine's November issue, Nicole Kidman said the team behind the popular HBO series is cooking up a potential third season. A new season order has not been officially announced since the sophomore season ended in July 2019.

The show — which follows the deadly drama between a group of moms in Monterey, California — also stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. It was written by David E. Kelley, based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

"Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again," said Kidman, 53. "I texted Zoë and Laura, and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!"

And Kidman has found other ways to continue collaborating with the Big Little Lies team. Premiering on HBO later this month is The Undoing, a thriller written by Kelley, 64, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2014 novel You Should Have Known. Kidman plays a therapist engulfed by a murder scandal.

She also stars alongside her BLL season 2 scene partner Meryl Streep in Netflix's upcoming musical Prom, and she's currently filming a Hulu limited series adaptation of BLL author Moriarty's 2018 book Nine Perfect Strangers.

Image zoom From left: Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2017, Kidman won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her work as Celeste in BLL's first season. Kidman, who gave a powerful acceptance speech at the time about domestic violence survivors, reflected on the moment in her Marie Claire interview.

"It was right from inside, from the heart, trying to shatter that stigma surrounding domestic violence," she said.

At this year's Emmy Awards, BLL's sophomore season earned outstanding supporting actress nominations for Dern and Streep, as well as a nod for outstanding contemporary makeup, casting and production design. Back in 2017, the show picked up eight wins, including for outstanding limited series.

Regarding the possibility of a third season, Kidman told News Corp Australia last year that there were concepts floating around.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas," she said at the time. "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids."

"I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads," she added. "I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show."

The Undoing premieres Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.