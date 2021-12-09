The Tonight Show host surprised the Being the Ricardos star with a "speed round" of yuletide questions, which featured several awkward moments

Nicole Kidman Ends Jimmy Fallon Quiz by Ripping Up Card: 'Is This Really Going to Make the Show?'

Nicole Kidman wasn't too fond of the Christmas quiz she took on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Midway through the interview, host Jimmy Fallon surprised the 54-year-old actress with a "speed round" of yuletide questions, which featured several awkward moments.

"Nobody told me about this part of it," Kidman said as Fallon, 47, pulled out a card containing the questions.

When asked to name her favorite holiday song, Kidman playfully hesitated to answer. Fallon called her "so difficult" after doubling over in laughter.

Kidman gasped. "Did you call me difficult?" she asked Fallon, who began laughing hysterically once again before noting he only meant it "jokingly."

Still, Kidman toyed with Fallon. "You know, I have a lot of favorite holiday songs," she said, before plugging her husband Keith Urban's Christmas song "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" from 2019.

After delivering quick answers for her favorite holiday movie ("Elf") and pie (pumpkin, though she does enjoy apple), Kidman was asked to choose between a real Christmas tree or a fake one.

"Got anything better on this list?" the Being the Ricardos star asked Fallon, who responded with, "I didn't write this!"

But Kidman continued. "Is this going to make the show?" she wondered, to which Fallon replied with a simple "no" while laughing.

Then, Kidman took over the interview and turned the questions around on Fallon, beginning with "Turkey or ham?"

The comedian played along and mimicked Kidman's previous demeanor. "I don't know what that means, uh, turkey? These questions are terrible!" Fallon said in a higher-pitched voice.

After brief discussions about mistletoe and eggnog, Fallon asked Kidman if she had "any more questions" left.

"Do you want to sit here?" he said, referencing his desk. Kidman let out a "no" as she chuckled, before ripping up the question card in her hand.

"Oh my god!" Fallon chortled as he rocked back in his chair. Kidman tossed the scraps of paper onto the desk, which the host scooped up. "Thank you, I'll get rid of that!" he replied.

As the segment wrapped, the two smiled at each other as they gathered themselves."That was a bad idea," Fallon joked as he threw away the question card.