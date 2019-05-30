Did Nicole Kidman Just Accidentally Drop a Big Little Lies Season 2 Spoiler?

That epic Big Little Lies season 1 finale might have been a bit misleading — that is, according to Nicole Kidman.

During a panel discussion ahead of the June 9 season 2 premiere, Kidman (who plays Celeste, a domestic abuse survivor and the mom of twin boys) was asked about working with Alexander Skarsgård (her on-screen husband in season 1). Kidman’s response raised more than a few eyebrow in the crowd. And especially from her Big Little Lies costar and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who stars as a stay-at-home mom named Madeline in the HBO hit series.

“He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2,” Kidman, 51, said Wednesday during the event hosted by The Wing Soho, a work and community space designed for women.

Witherspoon giggled, but she seemed slightly concerned as she motioned for her costar to stop talking. Kidman shrugged it off but tried her best to backpedal, adding, “He has a little bit of a part in the sense of … the basis of … okay, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us. We’ll put it that way.”

Confused? So are we.

As Big Little Lies fans will remember, the twists and turns of the seven-episode season came to a head during the raved-about finale, in which Kidman pushed her abusive husband Perry White to his death, surrounded by the Monterey Five (played by Kidman, Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern).

In the final minutes of the season, the group of women — all struggling with issues behind the closed doors of their California mansions — banded together, promising to keep the circumstances of the night a secret.

The season 2 trailer gave fans a lot to look forward to, including a potential jail scene and a huge addition to the cast in Meryl Streep. The Hollywood legend is set to play Mary Louise Wright, Celeste’s mother-in-law who seems to have a lot of questions about her son’s death.

Although Streep’s a highly sought-after Oscar winer, it wasn’t as hard as you might think to get her to commit to the role. During the panel, she said she didn’t even read the script before signing on to the project.

“It was the greatest thing on TV,” Streep said of the first season.

Big Little Lies season 2 premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.