Nicole Kidman Set to Star in 'Yellowstone' Creator's Upcoming CIA Drama 'Lioness'

The actress, who was already slated to executive produce the Paramount+ series, will join Zoe Saldaña in the cast of the CIA drama

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 05:01 PM
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nicole Kidman is fully jumping into her newest project.

The actress, 55, was already slated to executive produce Paramount+'s upcoming CIA drama Lioness, but she is now set to also star in the series, according to Variety.

Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow young Marine Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness Engagement team and attempts to take down a terrorist organization by befriending the daughter of one of the members.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, a veteran CIA Senior Supervisor who struggles with her professional and personal life balance, as well as mentoring someone who is eerily following in her same steps.

The series is created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, who stepped in for showrunner Thomas Brady after "creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably," Variety previously reported.

Lioness also stars Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

It was previously announced that Saldaña, 44, will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program who trains and guides the young recruits. She is also set to executive produce the series following her work in Netflix's From Scratch.

"I'm looking forward to just meeting the cast, from Nicole to Laysla and the rest of the cast," Saldaña told PEOPLE in an interview. "And I feel like this is going to be just as challenging [as From Scratch], just as emotionally compromising, but in its own unique way."

Zoe Saldana attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere
Zoe Saldaña. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lioness marks one of several television projects that Kidman has in the works.

Widely acclaimed for her work in film, Kidman has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won one for her role The Hours. However, in recent years Kidman has been making waves in the TV world as well.

She executive produced and starred in HBO's original series Big Little Lies, earning her an Emmy in 2017 and a Golden Globe in 2018 for best actress in a limited series. She has since gone on to star in HBO's The Undoing, for which she received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2021, and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Related Articles
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman to Receive 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: 'Screen Icon'
1883 Paramount+
A Guide to Every 'Yellowstone' Prequel and Spin-Off Series, Including '1883', ''1923'', '6666'
Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Where Is the Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' Now?
John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago
faith hill
Faith Hill Says She Thought She'd 'Never, Ever, Ever' Act in a Movie Again After' Stepford Wives'
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James Everything to Know About The White Lotus season 2
'The White Lotus' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date for This Fall on HBO 
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184215 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph's Relationship Timeline
US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series
handmaids-tale-trailer.jpg
'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Sixth and Final Season Ahead of Season 5 Premiere
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart 'Saturday Night Live' : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'