Nicole Kidman Set to Star in 'Yellowstone' Creator's Upcoming CIA Drama 'Lioness'

Nicole Kidman is fully jumping into her newest project.

The actress, 55, was already slated to executive produce Paramount+'s upcoming CIA drama Lioness, but she is now set to also star in the series, according to Variety.

Based on a real CIA program, Lioness will follow young Marine Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the CIA's Lioness Engagement team and attempts to take down a terrorist organization by befriending the daughter of one of the members.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, a veteran CIA Senior Supervisor who struggles with her professional and personal life balance, as well as mentoring someone who is eerily following in her same steps.

The series is created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, who stepped in for showrunner Thomas Brady after "creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably," Variety previously reported.

Lioness also stars Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

It was previously announced that Saldaña, 44, will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program who trains and guides the young recruits. She is also set to executive produce the series following her work in Netflix's From Scratch.

"I'm looking forward to just meeting the cast, from Nicole to Laysla and the rest of the cast," Saldaña told PEOPLE in an interview. "And I feel like this is going to be just as challenging [as From Scratch], just as emotionally compromising, but in its own unique way."

Zoe Saldaña. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lioness marks one of several television projects that Kidman has in the works.

Widely acclaimed for her work in film, Kidman has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won one for her role The Hours. However, in recent years Kidman has been making waves in the TV world as well.

She executive produced and starred in HBO's original series Big Little Lies, earning her an Emmy in 2017 and a Golden Globe in 2018 for best actress in a limited series. She has since gone on to star in HBO's The Undoing, for which she received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2021, and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.