Nicole Kidman 'Would Love' to Do Season 3 of Big Little Lies: 'There's So Much More to Come'

The second season of Big Little Lies is almost over — but star Nicole Kidman recently hinted at the prospect of a third.

Speaking to News Corp Australia in a recent interview, the 52-year-old actress said that she would “love” to continue working on the hit HBO show.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman said, adding, “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

Kidman also talked about working with Meryl Streep, who joined the second season as the mother-in-law of Kidman’s character.

“[Filming with her] was intimidating, which is good, it should be,” the actress revealed. “I mean, Meryl is the Great One and she’s just so professional.”

“You gotta see this finale,” she added, referencing season 2’s final episode which airs Sunday. “There’s so much more to come.”

Kidman also praised the drama — which costars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern — for having six female lead roles.

“I’m so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads,” she said. “I don’t know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It’s never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it’s so great there’s six lead roles for women in one show.”

Though Kidman said there were “ideas” for a future season, the show has not yet been renewed for a third season and HBO president Casey Bloys has previously called the likelihood of it coming back “not realistic.”

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” Bloys told TVLine earlier this year when asked about the prospect of a renewal.

“But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us,” Bloys said. “I just think it’s not realistic.”

He added with a laugh, “Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic. … Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”

At the Television Critics Association tour earlier this year, the show’s writer David E. Kelley said he’d only thought as far as season 2.

“[There’s] no such plan now,” Kelley said. “We like our closure at season 2, that will probably be it.”

“That’s what you said last time!” Kidman joked, before confirming that a third season was not in the works.

“There’s no plan for it. This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we’re amazed we can be here,” the Oscar winner clarified.

